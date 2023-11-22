Jose Mourinho advises Carlo Ancelotti on his Real Madrid future – “Only a madman leaves, and that was me”

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid manager has been the subject of intense speculation over the course of 2023. The Italian is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been heavily linked with taking over as head coach of the Brazil national team from next summer onwards.

At this stage, Ancelotti won’t be offered a new deal at Real Madrid until after the season ends, although club bosses are said to be very happy for him to continue at the helm. They aren’t the only ones to think so.

Speaking to RAI (via Marca), Jose Mourinho – who was in charge at Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 – believes that Ancelotti should continue in his current position.

When you have a super coach, why would you look for another one? Knowing Florentino, and I know him very well, he is a super intelligent man and if you read the press, it seems very clear. I, as a Real Madrid fan, with a white heart and as an Ancelottista, I hope that the season goes fantastic and that Carlo will be there next season, because he is the perfect coach for Real Madrid.

“Only a madman leaves Real Madrid when Real Madrid wants them (to stay). That was me, I was the only one. After three years, Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez wanted so, so, so much for me to continue, but I was the one who decided to leave. I was a madman.

“I’m sure that at the slightest gesture from Florentino, Carlo stays. He’s perfect for Real Madrid and Real Madrid is perfect for him.”

It does seem that the decision to whether Ancelotti remains at Real Madrid or not will be solely down to him. For now, all parties will be focused on the season, with contract talks expected once it has concluded.

Image via Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock