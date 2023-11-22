Inter Milan join Barcelona and Manchester United in the race to sign World Cup-winning Real Betis star

Real Betis are facing a crucial few weeks in their hopes to keep one of their most important players at the club. Guido Rodriguez is out of contract at the end of the season, and so far, an agreement over a renewal has yet to be reached.

As such, several clubs across Europe have registered their interest in signing the World Cup-winning midfielder. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could allow him to remain in La Liga, while he is also said to be an option for Manchester United.

The latest club that are keeping an eye on Rodriguez are Inter Milan. Rudy Galetti has reported that the Nerazzurri are monitoring his contract situation at Betis, and could make a move if he does not renew before the end of the season.

🚨👀 #Inter are still monitoring the situation of Guido #Rodriguez and Khephren #Thuram. ⚫🔵 📌 The #RealBetis player – whose contract expires in June – could be an attractive option in the summer, while Marcus' brother has a contract with #OGCNice until 2025. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/lcQnOI98Mb — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 21, 2023

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Real Betis will be able to keep Rodriguez at the club. They will try to come to an agreement in the next few weeks, but if one is not forthcoming, they would be resigned to losing him either in January or at the end of the season.