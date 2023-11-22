Barcelona won’t be able to sign midfield pair from Paris Saint-Germain

In the wake of Gavi’s season-ending knee injury, Barcelona have been linked with several midfielders across Europe as a replacement for the 19-year-old. Despite their financial woes, the Catalans are able to sign a loan deal with a player, provided their salary only makes up 80% or less of Gavi’s.

Among those linked with Barcelona were Paris Saint-Germain duo Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler. Both players have struggled for prominence since arriving in the French capital in 2022, which could have opened the door for a temporary exit in January. However, it appears that this won’t be the case.

As per Sport, PSG manager Luis Enrique, formerly of Barcelona, is counting on Fabian and Soler for the remainder of the season, especially since Walter Zaire-Emery has been ruled out until 2024 due to injury. As such, the French champions won’t allow either player to leave the club.

At this stage, it would be a surprise if Barcelona signed a replacement for Gavi. It could well be that a La Masia star is promoted to the first team in the meantime, with the space freed up in the wage bill to be used towards bringing Vitor Roque in.