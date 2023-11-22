Barcelona star with €70m asking price wanted by Al Hilal as replacement for injured Neymar Junior

Given that their financial problems do not look like dissipating any time soon, Barcelona may be forced into making a significant sale in 2024, just as they did during the summer when Ousmane Dembele left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

If that proves to be the case, Raphinha could be one of the leading candidates to leave. The Brazilian international has not been a regular starter this week, largely due to injury and the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Given that he has a large market value, he could be sold on to balance the books.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Raphinha in recent weeks, and Sport now say that Al Hilal want to sign him too. The Saudi Arabian side are still reeling from the season-ending injury suffered by Neymar Junior last month, and Raphinha is reportedly being lined up to replace his countryman.

Barcelona have reportedly set an asking price of €70m for any clubs wanting to buy Raphinha. The expectation is that Al Hilal would have little problem matching this valuation, but the big question would be whether the 26-year-old would want to leave Europe, and specifically Catalonia, for Saudi Arabia.