Barcelona Sporting Director discusses signing Gavi replacement in January transfer window

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has quietened rumours suggesting that they will go into the January transfer market, suggesting the very idea of doing so is mistaken.

Gavi went down with an anterior cruciate ligament tear on Sunday evening, which is expected to rule him out until next season, leaving Barcelona short of one of their best players. La Liga rules allow Barcelona to sign a replacement earning up to 80% of the value of Gavi’s salary in the January transfer market. Ever since, speculation has been rife about who the might go for.

However Deco has told EFE (via Sport) that they will not find anyone on the market to come in for Gavi.

“Today, Gavi is a player who cannot be replaced. There is no player available on the market to do his job, neither with his mentality, nor with his ability. Discussing about replacing Gavi is a mistake; it is a mistake to think that we are going to find a player to replace him. We will not find one.”

Deco has typically played his cards close to his chest since arriving in the Sporting Director role this summer.

“We are not going to go crazy with Gavi’s injury. It is sad for him, for us as a club, but we will not find a replacement.”

“We are very sad, but I am sure that he will come back strong, he will recover. He is a young kid who has incredible strength, and what we are going to do is help him come back strong, taking whatever time it takes to recover. That is the most important thing.”

The former Portuguese international is careful with his words in declaring that they will not find a Gavi replacement on the market, but does not rule out trying to sign altogether with the salary limit reprieve created by Gavi’s injury.

Reports are that amongst several options that have been mentioned, Xavi Hernandez is pushing for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.