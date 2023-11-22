Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has promised to retire at La Liga rival – “He gave me his word”

Alvaro Morata has been in outstanding form for club and country this season. For Atletico Madrid, he has built a prolific partnership with Antoine Griezmann which sees Diego Simeone’s side six points off top spot in La Liga with a game in hand. For Spain, he has taken on the role of captain and talisman to great effect.

Morata has a strong affinity with the city of Madrid. He started his professional career with Real Madrid, and he has spent three of the last five years at Atleti. Not only that, he also spent one year in Getafe’s academy before joining Los Blancos, and it appears that he could return to the club before hanging up his boots.

Getafe President Angel Torres told Radio Estadio Noche (via MD) that Morata promised him that he would retire at Los Azulones.

“He gave me his word that he is going to retire at Getafe. I adore him (because of it).”

Torres also revealed that Getafe have tried to re-sign Morata on multiple occasions throughout his career.

“We negotiated the possibility.”

Getafe allowed Morata to springboard to Real Madrid after leaving Atletico Madrid as a youngster, and it appears that he intends to repay the faith shown in him. However, given that he is only 31, his end-of-career spell is still a few years away yet.