Atletico Madrid reduce debt by €80m and undertake major cut to wage bill

Atletico Madrid have improved their financial situation over the past 12 months, reducing their debt and wages, while their income also took a slight dip too.

Los Colchoneros, as revealed by Ruben Uria, have reduced their debt by around €78m from €594m to €514m, while the rest of their finances have generally improved too. The one area highlighted that did not increase was their turnover, which fell from €377m to €357m, by about €20m.

This is in no small part due to their poor European performance, with that drop more or less equating to the money earned from making it to the knockout stages of the Champions League, something they did not do last season. The €63.5m from UEFA is the lowest figure Atletico have achieved since 2018.

🚨| Atleti is requesting €20m for damages and losses due to a contract breach by Amber Group ('Whalefin'). The club did receive the expected €40m for the 23-24 season. [🥇: @rubenuria] pic.twitter.com/G9AK6NVbYB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 21, 2023

The percentage of their turnover dedicated to salaries has fallen from an unhealthy 84% to 69%, which is much more in line with other clubs. This is due to a 19% drop in their wage bill (€59m), falling from €320m in the 2021-22. Meanwhile their transfer activity netted them a profit of €38m, with Matheus Cunha, Felipe, Renan Lodi and Nehuen Perez bringing in more than Antoine Griezmann, Mephis Depay, Samuel Lino and Nahuel Molina cost.

Things are looking bright at the Metropolitano, as Diego Simeone’s side look to challenge for the title again this year. Simeone‘s future has also been secured after he signed a new deal until 2027, reportedly taking a significant wage cut.