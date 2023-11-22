Atletico Madrid director turned down Premier League approach earlier in 2023

Atletico Madrid have developed into one of Spanish football’s top clubs over the last 10 days or so. This has been largely thanks to Diego Simeone, who took the reigns of the first team back in 2011, and recently extended his contract at Los Colchoneros by another three years.

However, it has not all been Simeone’s work. Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo have also played their parts, although the unsung hero at the club is Andrea Berta, who operates as Sporting Director.

In recent seasons, Berta – who joined the club back in 2013, before taking on his current role four years later – has found several hidden gems that look set to net Atleti significant amounts of money in the long run, among those being Samu Omorodion, Samuel Lino and Reinildo Mandava.

Given his work, it’s not surprise that Berta has attracted attention from others club, and Relevo say that the Italian turned down an approach from a Premier League club not too long ago. It’s not known who that was, although Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in him in recent weeks.

Berta looks to be settled at Atletico Madrid, and this will be a delight to club bosses, who will hope that he continues to help the club improves its squad, decreasing their financial problems in the process.