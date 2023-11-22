Analysis: Is Jeremie Frimpong a good fit for Real Madrid’s long-term right back position?

Real Madrid could be set for a very busy 2024 summer transfer window, which could be headlined by a managerial change. Carlo Ancelotti is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of speculation over his future in the Spanish capital, which looks rather precarious at the moment.

If Ancelotti does go, the heavy favourite to replace him is Xabi Alonso. The 41-year-old is one of the best young managers in world football, and has transformed Bayer Leverkusen over the last 12 months. However, he has been heavily linked with leaving the Bundesliga side, with Real Madrid reported to be leading the race to secure his services.

If Alonso does arrive, attention will turn to whether any of his Leverkusen players will join him at Real Madrid. One of the positions that could be addressed by Los Blancos next summer is right-back, with Dani Carvajal not expected to hold the position for too many more years. This could lead to Jeremie Frimpong being pursued, and MD have relayed information from England that the Dutchman could join Alonso in the Spanish capital.

There’s no doubt that Frimpong is a very exciting player. He is also wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea, and given his performances for Leverkusen over the last 12 months, you can understand why. He is an excellent wing-back, and he ranks among the best in the world for his attacking output.

However, the big problem in regards to Frimpong is his defensive ability. He struggled with this during his time at Celtic, and although he has improved somewhat during his time at Leverkusen, he is still severely lacking in his regard compared to some of the other right-back targets that Real Madrid have been linked with.

Frimpong is not relied upon to do too much defending in Alonso’s 3-4-3 system, as he has an extra defender behind him as cover. If Real Madrid do switch to this formation in the event that Alonso arrives as head coach, then it would make sense for the 22-year-old to be pursued as a target, as he suits this style of playing down to the ground.

However, being at Real Madrid, there will be a certain expectation for Frimpong to improve his defensive ability, and this would especially be the case if Alonso were to utilise a four-defender system, rather than his favoured 3-4-3.

It remains to be seen what happens at Real Madrid next summer in regards to the manager’s position. If Ancelotti stays, Frimpong should not be signed. If Alonso arrives and continues with his three-back formation, then signing the Leverkusen star would make sense.