Workers renovating Barcelona stadium Camp Nou complain of ‘exploitation’ – report

A recent investigative report has alleged that the workers employed by Turkish firm Limak are not receiving fair pay for their work at Camp Nou, which is being renovated.

Work on Camp Nou began in June after Barcelona’s final La Liga game last season, and there have been complaints from neighbouring buildings about noise from the work ongoing into the night for which Barcelona have been fined. Limak are also being incentivised by Barcelona to complete work ahead of schedule, something they are currently contracted to do.

A recent report by El Periodico claims, based on the testimony of several former Limak employees and four anonymous employees who did not reveal their identity for fear of retribution from their employers. Limak is the firm renovating to Camp Nou, but there are a number of sub-contractors involved who directly employ the workers.

The report speaks of one Senegalese employee who has spent more than 20 years in Spain, who is trying to organise the workers to unite and submit formal complaints. Those in the documentary say they are being exploited, working 10-11 hours per day from Monday to Saturday for around €1,150 per month. The minimum wage in Spain is €8.45 per hour, or €1,080 per month, but is based on a 40-hour working week.

In addition to the alleged underpayment of the workers, there have also been complaints of unsafe working conditions. They do note that the Generalitat have completed three safety inspections without finding any issues, while Limak say they work with multiple companies responsible for safety assessments, and have not been alerted to any issues.

Meanwhile Barcelona say they have no direct relations with the subcontractors nor those employed. The Generalitat claim that no irregularities have been found thus far in the construction process, but El Periodico say they have found evidence of contractual irregularities.

The report also claims that the workers fear speaking to journalists or legal experts, as they may be relieved of their duties. Many of the workers are migrants under financial pressure to send money home to their families which they are supporting, and thus do not want to risk their jobs.