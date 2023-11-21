Turkish giants Fenerbahce want to sign Atletico Madrid star in January

It has been a difficult start to life at Atletico Madrid for Caglar Soyuncu. The 27-year-old, who arrived from Leicester City during the summer, has yet to start a game this season, instead having been reduced to five appearances off the bench across all competitions.

Soyuncu has had to deal with injury issues during his time at Atleti so far, but it does appear that he does not overly feature in Diego Simeone’s plans. Fenerbahce intend to take advantage of that, with Diario AS saying that they want to sign the Turkish international defender on loan for the second half of the season.

Soyuncu is a boyhood Fenerbahce fan, and they are said to be open to paying up to half of his Atletico salary, which would amount to €2.5m. At this stage, the prospect of a deal being done is said to be 50-50.

With Reinildo Mandava set to make his long-awaited return from injury after the international break, Soyuncu’s minutes at Atletico Madrid could be reduced even further going forward. As such, the prospect of returning to his homeland on loan could be a realistic opportunity.