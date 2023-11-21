Sevilla amongst 3 La Liga clubs tracking 19-year-old Mexican defender earning Rafa Marquez comparison

Mexican defenders over the past decade are always likely to run into a rather damning comparison when it comes to Rafael Marquez, but the latest great hope of Mexican defending is attracting plenty of suitors. Jorge Rodarte, 19, has been impressing in the second division in Mexico for Mineros de Zacatecas.

Rodarte has played 14 times for Mineros, racking up over a thousands minutes over the past two seasons combined. His precise passing combined with solid defending and less than imposing size have caused some to compare him with ‘El Kaiser’.

As per Diario AS, Rodarte is on the radar of Mexico’s giants, but also a trio of La Liga sides. Las Palmas, Real Valladolid and Sevilla are all tracking the teenage defender, who looks as if he might be moving on before too long.

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta is reportedly a fan of Rodarte too. Los Nervionenses made a name for themselves in the mid-2000s by unearthing gems from Latin America before other European sides. With increased scouting from Europe’s wealthier sides, this has become more difficult, but Orta will be hoping to return them to the formula of success as his tenure progresses.