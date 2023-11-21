Real Sociedad close to getting two back from injury including Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney

Having secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages, Real Sociedad will be looking to put together a strong run ahead of the Christmas break in order to make their case for qualification next season. Imanol Alguacil has two pieces of good news in the shape of Andre Silva and Kieran Tierney.

The Arsenal loanee injured himself during the Basque derby, suffering a thigh muscle tear a month and a half ago, and has been recovering since. Meanwhile Silva has been out of action for the past month after picking up a muscle problem during the last international break.

Diario AS say they have working with the ball since Friday, and gradually upping the intensity on the training pitch. Both are on track to be available for Alguacil this weekend, as La Real host Sevilla. Meanwhile Martin Merquelanz is also gradually recovering from his long-term injury, and is back outside training on the grass too, but is thought to be out of action until 2024.

Silva has struggled to get going for La Real so far due to fitness issues, playing just 29 minutes since arriving on loan from RB Leipzig. With Mikel Oyarzabal recovering from injury now, Alguacil will be glad to have the depth of Silva, Carlos Fernandez and Umar Sadiq to choose from.

Tierney had played six times since arriving from Arsenal, and had started to assert himself in the starting XI before his injury, but since, Aihen Munoz has been in fine form at left-back. Tierney will face a fierce battle to take his spot back.