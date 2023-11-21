Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to release ‘anti-racism manual’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is as active as any footballer has been in taking the fight to racism for some time, and his latest campaign involves an ‘anti-racism manual’.

The Brazilian forward recently received the Socrates Award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in recognition of his work against racism, which aside from his activism in Spain, is carried out through a school that he funds in Brazil. That school not only teaches, but comes up with programmes to address racism in Brazil, including an app for school kids which is being worked on.

Com grande emoção, anunciamos que amanhã, na terça-feira, será o lançamento do nosso Manual de Educação Antirracista! 💜 Juntos, construímos um futuro onde a educação é uma força transformadora. #ABaseVemForte — Instituto Vini.Jr (@institutovinijr) November 20, 2023

His latest scheme, as per ESPN, was to distribute 5,000 anti-racism T-shirts at the Maracana ahead of Brazil’s headline clash with Argentina on Tuesday night, but that plan was scrapped after Vinicius Junior went down with injury. He will now miss the match.

His school did announce on Monday that they would be releasing an ‘anti-racism manual’ after Vinicius posted about Black Awareness Day on Twitter. The manual will be produced for schools in Brazil, will be 60 pages long, and will attempt to educate around stereotypes and make learning spaces more inclusive, avoiding prejudices.