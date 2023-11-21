Real Madrid star to get another chance against Cadiz as injury rules out starter for third-straight match

During the warm-up before Real Madrid’s Champions League encounter with Braga earlier this month, Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered a slight muscle tear. As such, he has missed the last two matches, although the expectation was that he would return after the international break, when Los Blancos travel to face Cadiz.

However, it now appears that his injury lay-off will be extended. MD say that Kepa will almost certainly miss the match in Andalusia, having not yet returned to full training with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates.

It means that Andriy Lunin, who has impressed in Kepa’s absence, will once again deputise. The 24-year-old had been out of favour since the arriving of the Spanish international during the summer, but he has had his chance to shine in recent weeks.

Lunin missed out on Ukraine’s squad for the international break due to minor discomfort, although that is not expected to affect his availability for the match against Cadiz, which is some good news for Real Madrid at least.