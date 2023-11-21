Real Madrid make contact with Premier League manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti next summer

Real Madrid are aready on the hunt for their replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, and have identified one of their top targets in the Premier League. President Florentino Perez has decided not to renew Carlo Ancelotti’s contract, with the Italian seemingly destined for the Brazil job anyway.

Perez is looking to replace Ancelotti with one of his compatriots. According to Sport, Perez wants to shake up the dressing room with the next appointment, and Los Blancos have made contact with Roberto de Zerbi of Brighton and Hove Albion.

With a young squad, they believe that de Zerbi is perfect to develop those younger players, and has shown he is ready to make the major jump in his career to compete for major titles. There is no denying that de Zerbi has gone from strength to strength at Brighton.

The report notes that Endrick Felipe will arrive this summer, Kylian Mbappe is presumed to be the star signing, and that Head Scout Juni Calafat is on the verge of closing deals for two more Brazilian starlets. Negotiations with de Zerbi are in their initial phase.

During his time at Sassuolo, de Zerbi was rumoured to be an outside candidate for the Barcelona job several seasons ago, and Barcelona icon Pep Guardiola has been quick to praise de Zerbi since he arrived to the Premier League. Real Madrid have also been linked heavily with former player and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso for next summer, but this is the first report of any actual contact with a potential new manager.