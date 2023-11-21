Real Madrid heavyweight determined fighting to get Castilla product into first team next season

Real Madrid’s academy is one of the most productive in Europe, with 44 players across the top five leagues spending time at La Fabrica during their formative years. Yet the production line leading to the first team has been stagnant for some time, with Nacho Fernandez the most recent player currently in the squad to make the jump.

The likes of Alvaro Rodriguez, Nico Paz and Gonzalo Garcia Torres have all been tipped to make the jump, but perhaps the player who stands the best chance of doing so is Rafa Marin. The imposing central defender is currently on loan at Alaves and has pñayed 11 times for Alaves this season (636 minutes, starts), and is a regular starter for Spain’s under-21 side too, as they gear up for the Olympics in Paris next summer.

Part of the reason he stands such a good chance of making it to the senior side is that he has a heavyweight in his corner, as per Diario AS. General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez has reportedly taken a shine to him, and when it looked as if he would be sold to Villarreal or Real Betis last summer, Sanchez stepped in to ensure his deal was renewed.

He was out of contract in 2024, but Sanchez personally intervened to help negotiations along, and his contract was extended until 2026 before his loan to Alaves. With Los Blancos keen to add a young central defender with a promising future to their first-team squad next season behind Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, the 21-year-old could be given a chance.

Marin was formerly captain of the Castilla side, and has the physique and aerial ability to handle La Liga football comfortably. He has been in good form in the Basque Country, and with Aleksandar Sedlar out for the rest of the season, Marin may be in line for more football going forward.