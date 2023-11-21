Real Madrid Head Scout Juni Calafat working on deals for two more Brazilian starlets

Real Madrid have become the preferred destination for the top Brazilian talents in recent years, and in no small part due to Head Scout Juni Calafat, who is credited with finding and securing the signatures of several of their recent transfers from Brazil. He appears to be hard at work again.

Calafat is the chief instigator behind deals for Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Reinier Jesus and most recently, Endrick Felipe. The 17-year-old is regarded by many to be the brightest talent in Brazil currently, and made his debut with the Selecao last Thursday. He will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras for €40m plus €20m in variables next summer.

As per Sport, Calafat is working on deals for two more precocious Brazilian talents, and hopes to be able to wrap up those deals ‘in the coming months’. There is no detail given on who these players might be.

In spite of their struggles at international level, Brazil continues to produce more talented footballers heading to Europe than anywhere else. With Barcelona moving for Vitor Roque, Chelsea moving for Andre, and Real Madrid highly active in the area, it appears to be the talent pool most highly coveted by Europe’s elite.