Leipzig and Premier League side keen to activate clause for breakout La Liga star – ‘difficult’ to keep

Granada have endured a tough first third of the La Liga season, but are frantically moving to ensure that one of their brightest sparks is not taken from them. Winger Bryan Zaragoza has been one of the most impressive players in the division, and it is no surprise that he is already attracting admiring glances.

The issue is, Granada fear it might already be more than that. Relevo claim that RB Leipzig and Premier League side Brentford are willing to activate his €14m release clause this January, being well under the 22-year-old’s market value.

Granada are moving to try and renew his deal, currently running until 2027, to increase his release clause, but a section of the dressing room are already losing hope that he will be with them in February. Los Nazaries are running out of time to find a deal for him.

Zaragoza made his Spain debut to great effect last month, and was also the star of the show against Barcelona during a 2-2 draw with the Catalans, where he scored twice and hit the post. Topping La Liga for successful take-ons, second for progressive carries and third for carries into the penalty area, Zaragoza has been the danger man for Paco Lopez’s Granada this season. He has five goals and two assists so far, and with Granada currently in the relegation zone, Lopez can ill-afford to lose him.