‘Nothing concrete’ – Fabrizio Romano says there is nothing between Manchester United and La Liga defender

As Real Sociedad continue to grow and have success, increasingly one of the challenges facing Sporting Director Roberto Olabe will be holding onto their best players. With Manchester United it looks as if he will have some respite.

Central defender Robin Le Normand has been a stalwart of Imanol Alguacil’s defence for several years, and this year switched allegiances from France to Spain. At La Roja too, Luis de la Fuente has made him a regular in his backline.

In recent days there had been speculation that Le Normand might be one of Manchester United’s targets to shore up their central defence. Yet Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing that thus far, there has been no concrete attempt from United to move for Le Normand.

“The names being scomuted are: Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, [Jean-Clair] Todibo… I’m not into mentioning 50 names, as also now new people will join Man United board and they will decide with the manager, so we will see many links but there’s nothing concrete so far for Le Normand and United.”

Le Normand is approaching the peak of his career at the age of 27, and he is believed to have a release clause of €50m – a price tag that many would not see as unreasonable for Le Normand. In the past, but no doubt the Txuri-Urdin would rather not battle for his affections and his career if possible.