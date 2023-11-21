Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to do battle one final time as Al-Nassr and Inter Miami to face off in friendly

Over the last 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been part of a rivalry as the two best players in world football. The pair typically did battle in El Clasico, with Messi playing for Barcelona and Ronaldo with Real Madrid, and both would often save their best for these match-ups.

With both players now no longer playing in Europe, this rivalry looks to have come to an end. However, they will do battle one final time, in what has been deemed as “The Last Dance”, as it has been announced that Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will face off in the Riyadh Seasons Cup, an exhibition tournament, in February.

Official: The Riyadh Season Cup will be between Al Nassr, Al Hilal & Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/bYyz7t7EcE — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) November 21, 2023

Al Hilal are also involved, which meant that Messi could have played against former Barcelona teammate Neymar Junior, had he not suffered a season-ending injury whilst playing for Brazil last month.

There is sure to be plenty of eyes watching when Messi and Ronaldo face off for their final meeting, in what will be a very nostalgic moment for many.