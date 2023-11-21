Isco believes Jude Bellingham was worthy winner of 2023 Golden Boy award – “He’s the clear winner”

Earlier this month, Jude Bellingham was crowned as the winner of the 2023 Golden Boy award. The 20-year-old won the award following his excellent performances for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, and he beat out the likes of Jamal Musiala, Alejandro Balde and Antonio Silva to pick up the prize.

However, some people felt that Bellingham was an undeserved winner, although Isco Alarcon is not one of them. The Real Betis playmaker, formerly of Real Madrid, feels that Bellingham’s performances for Los Blancos alone were enough for him to deserve the award.

“We’ve all seen how he performs, right? He’s the clear winner – for everything he is doing, especially his goals. He’s been so decisive too. He’s a match-winner for Real Madrid on some many occasions, and I don’t think anyone deserves it as much as him.”

Bellingham has been one of, if not the standout performer in La Liga this season, although Isco is giving him a run for his money after a remarkable start to the season with Betis.