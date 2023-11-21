International teammate reveals Real Madrid superstar turned down Saudi Arabia offer during summer

Over the last few years, Federico Valverde has developed into one of Real Madrid’s most valuable players. The 25-year-old arrived from Penarol in 2016, and has been in the first team setup since 2018, although he has especially stepped up his game during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure as head coach.

Valverde has re-iterated his love for Real Madrid on several occasions over the last few years, and he recently signed a new five-and-a-half year contract at the club. His commitment to the club, is undoubted, and his Uruguay teammate Martin Campana told 365 Scores (via Diario AS) that Valverde turned down a mega-bucks offer from Saudi Arabia during the summer.

“Federico Valverde had a very important proposal this year and he turned it down because he is only thinking about playing for Real Madrid.”

Given this well-documented Saudi Arabia football revolution that has taken place over the last 12 months looks set to continue for a while yet, Real Madrid players could be subjected to more interest from the Middle East. However, Valverde looks to be one that will remain no matter what, which is reassuring to club bosses.