Gavi won’t play again for Spain until 2025 as RFEF take cautious steps following ACL tear

On Sunday, Gavi suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain in their final Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. Following tests, it was revealed that he had tore his anterior cruciate ligament, as well as damaging his meniscus.

The expectation is that Gavi will be out of action for the next nine months, meaning that he won’t return for Barcelona until next August, the start of next season. However, his absence from the Spanish national team will be longer.

As reported by Diario AS, the Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision for Gavi not to be called up for La Roja until March 2025, which is when the qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup begin. It means Gavi won’t play any part for Spain as they defend their UEFA Nations League crown.

Barcelona are reportedly furious with the RFEF and Luis de la Fuente following Gavi’s injury, and this stance to not rush him back to international duty could be seen as a way to patch up relations. Either way, Gavi won’t be putting on a Spain jersey for the next 16 months at the very least.