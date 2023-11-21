Future Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque close to full recovery from ankle injury

Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque is close to making his return from injury following ankle ligament damage. After being injured on the 21st of September, two months on he could return for Athletico Paranaense.

Roque, 18, will move to Barcelona in 2024 for €30m plus €31m in variables, but there was concern in Catalonia about his injury. It has kept him out for eight weeks, but MD say that he is now working with the ball.

He could be back for their next game against Vasco da Gama this Saturday. Roque remains their top scorer with 20 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances this season, and currently they are seventh position with four games to go in the Brazilian Serie A. They look likely to qualify for the Copa Sudamerica, but could still sneak into the Copa Libertadores if results go their way, hence they will be motivated to get him back.

Roque’s future remains somewhat up in the air. Barcelona had originally planned to bring Roque to the club in January, ahead of his July 2024 schedule, but salary limit concerns mean they may be unable to do so. The Blaugrana are likely to need to bring in some income from an economic lever if they want Roque to arrive in the winter window.