Former Barcelona midfielder admits to missing the club – “I follow all their games”

Having signed on a free transfer from AC Milan during the summer of 2022, Franck Kessie failed to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at Barcelona. However, in his one and only season, he did help the club win La Liga for the first time in four years, as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Kessie left Barcelona during the summer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, joining the mass group of players to leave Europe in favour of the Middle East. It was a deal that helped Barcelona ease their financial issues somewhat, as they couped €12.5m for the Ivorian’s sale.

Despite only being at Barcelona for 12 months, Kessie felt very at home in Catalonia, and he told e-noticies (via Sport) that he still keeps up with his former club.

“I miss the warmth of the Camp Nou and the support of the fans. Playing in a stadium like the Camp Nou, which is a stadium with 100,000 seats… There aren’t many like that in Europe.

“I have very good memories of my time at Barcelona. I won two titles in my first year, the Super Cup and the League. I also have very good memories of the city, the coaching staff and the great players I met with. I follow all their games and try to give them my support from a distance.”

Kessie also gave his assessment of Barcelona’s current state of affairs, amid criticism from the media over the last few performances.

“I think Barcelona have a good team with great players. There are young players who are gaining strength, like Lamine Yamal. Today, Barcelona have a great team and great players. I’m confident that this season they will win a title again.”

Barcelona will be hoping that they can match Kessie’s expectations for them, although improvements from the last few weeks will be required.