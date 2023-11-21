Florentino Perez sends letter of support to Barcelona star Gavi in wake of season-ending ACL injury

On Sunday, Gavi suffered a season-ending injury during Spain’s victory over Georgia in Valladolid. The 19-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and also damaged his meniscus, meaning that he is expected to be out of action for the next nine months.

Gavi’s injury has rocked Barcelona, but it has also had a significant effect on Spanish football. He has received well wishes from a number of players and clubs across the country, and Real Madrid have joined in with offering their support.

Dani Carvajal and Joselu Mato have already publicly backed Gavi, and Florentino Perez has now sent a letter to the Barcelona star offering his support, as per Cadena COPE (via Sport).

It comes at a moment where Barcelona and Real Madrid are not on the best of terms off-field, largely because of the Negreira case and the Mikel Camps-Vinicius Junior incident. However, this has been put aside to ensure that Gavi feels supported from the other side of the Clasico divide.