Fabrizio Romano rubbishes Antoine Griezmann-Manchester United links – “He only wants Atletico Madrid”

Last weekend, a report from Spain stated that Manchester United are very interested in signing Antoine Griezmann, to the point that they are willing to offer him three times more money than he is currently on at Atletico Madrid.

Given that Griezmann’s release clause is just €25m, Los Colchoneros can do little to stop their talisman leaving, apart from hope that he turns down the opportunity to join the Premier League giants.

Fortunately, it appears that Griezmann is prepared to do that, should Man United (or any club) come in with an offer. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Frenchman only wants to remain at Atleti.

🚨 Understand there’s nothing into the recent reports about Antoine Griezmann and Manchester United. Griezmann already rejected Saudi huge bid in June as he only wants Atlético Madrid. No chance to move now. 🔴⚪️ Antoine’s only focus is on Atléti. pic.twitter.com/QHdUA0Tkpu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2023

Griezmann has been in spectacular form so far in 2023, and if Atletico Madrid are to challenge for the La Liga title this season, they would need him to remain at the club, and in top form. The first part of that is guaranteed, now it remains to be seen whether he can continuing producing excellent performances.

THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images