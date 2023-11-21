Celta Vigo star shuts down West Ham United links amid reports of impending €20m offer

It has been a difficult start to the season for Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo side. After 13 matchdays, they sit just inside the relegation zone in 18th place, having won just once (four draws, eight defeats).

One shining light for the Galicians has been the performances of Oscar Mingueza. The former Barcelona defender has established himself as an indispensable player for Benitez, and he has been one of Celta’s leading stars of the campaign so far.

Mingueza’s impressive performances have led to interest from other clubs. Notably, Estadio Deportivo say that West Ham United are keen on the 24-year-old, and are reportedly preparing a €20m offer.

However, Mingueza has quashed these links, stating that he is only thinking about remaining at Celta.

“I don’t have anything planned and no one has contacted me. I’m focused on Celta. West Ham are a great team, a very nice team, but I’m focused on Celta and the game against Valencia.”

It is reassuring for Celta Vigo that they retain Mingueza’s full focus, although if an offer of €20m does come in, they would surely find it difficult to turn down.