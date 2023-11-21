Carlo Ancelotti unconvinced by prospect of continuing as Real Madrid manager unless one thing changes

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of much speculation over the course of 2023. His contract expires at the end of this season, and he has been heavily linked with taking over as the next Brazil manager.

However, in recent weeks, he has looked increasingly closer to staying at Real Madrid beyond next summer. Ancelotti has reportedly been offered a two-year extension, although Sport say that he is not overly convinced by the prospect of remaining at the club.

The report states that Ancelotti does not want to stay if Real Madrid keep their policy surrounding players over the age of 30, in which the club tends to only offer one-year extensions. If Florentino Perez and co decide to change this, the Italian coach would almost certainly chose to remain.

For now, Ancelotti’s full focus is on the present at Real Madrid. He has had a very successful second spell so far, and it could well be extended if he and the club can find an agreement over the coming months.