Carlo Ancelotti furious with FIFA following double Real Madrid injury blow

It has been a hellish international break for Real Madrid. With some players still to play matches with their respective national teams, they have already had serious injuries happen to two first teamers.

Eduardo Camavinga picked up a knee injury during training with France, while Vinicius Junior injured his hamstring whilst playing for Brazil. Both players are expected to be out of action for 8-10 weeks, meaning they won’t play for Real Madrid until January at the very least.

As per COPE, Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti is furious with FIFA following the injuries suffered by Camavinga and Vinicius. The Italian has grown increasingly frustrated with the number of injuries sustained by his players this season as a result of the growing fixture schedule.

Ancelotti wants football’s governing body to take significant changes to reduce the number of injuries being picked up as a result of overplaying. Real Madrid have particularly suffered this season because of it, but there is no doubt that other clubs, among them Barcelona because of the season-ending injury to Gavi, will feel the same.