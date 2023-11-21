Barcelona eyeing sensational return for former La Masia graduate at Liverpool to replace injured Gavi

Barcelona are scouring the market for their options this January as they work out if they want ot replace the injured Gavi, who will miss the rest of the season. It could be that the midfielder once slated to replace manager Xavi Hernandez is the answer – Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara.

The Blaugrana will be able to sign a replacement for Gavi to the tune of 80% of his salary for the rest of the season, without being subject to the same salary limit restrictions. ESPN (as carried by Sport) have linked Jorginho of Arsenal, Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis and Thiago as options.

Jorginho has been playing regularly for Arsenal, and despite being out of contract at the end of the season, the fact Barcelona would have to spend to persuade Arsenal to part with him makes his signing unlikely. The same is true of Rodriguez, who has been linked with Barcelona for the past two years, but could be a more costly operation.

🚨 Barcelona are considering signing Thiago Alcântara in January. His contract expires at the end of the season, and he would be a player who can offer immediate performances. @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/R1VNAFpC4N — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2023

Thiago may well be allowed out the door at Anfield without much retribution. The Spanish international is also out of contract at the end of the season, but has gradually lost much of the influence he once enjoyed in the Liverpool midfield. His serious knee injury has kept him out for the entirety of this season, but he is projected to be fit again in December.

The 32-year-old has battled injuries in recent years, and dropped from the top echelon of midfielders. Depending on what type of replacement Xavi is keen on, Thiago could well be an option that suits all parties, with Liverpool saving on salary, Barcelona getting a short-term midfielder with quality, and the player getting to return home to the club he grew up at. He certainly possesses the quality required of a Barcelona midfielder, but if Xavi wants a player that can win the ball and cover ground like Gavi, he will have to look elsewhere.