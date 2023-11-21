Barcelona could be without key player for Rayo Vallecano clash following training absence

On Sunday, Barcelona were rocked by the news that Gavi had torn his anterior cruciate ligament whilst playing for Spain against Georgia. It means that he will be out for the remainder of the season, which is a massive blow for the Catalans.

To make matters worse, Barcelona could also be without Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for this weekend’s trip to Rayo Vallecano. The 31-year-old was forced to pull out of Germany’s squad during the international break because of a lower back injury, and as per MD, he did not training with his teammates on Tuesday.

This means that his involvement at Vallecas is in doubt. Barcelona will decide on Thursday whether Ter Stegen is able to play, but if not, Inaki Pena would deputise for the first time this season.

🚨 JUST IN: Ter Stegen's participation against Rayo Vallecano is in doubt as he did not train with the squad today. A decision will be made on Thursday. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2023

It would be a significant blow for Barcelona to be without Ter Stegen against Rayo. Although he hasn’t reached the heights of last season, he still remains one of the club’s key players. Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff will hope for good news later this week.