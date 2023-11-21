Barcelona broach topic of selling young star after disappointing start – ‘obligated to sell next summer’

Barcelona are aware that they need to bring in money from a significant sale next summer, and one of the options to secure that money is letting go of Alejandro Balde.

The 20-year-old left-back was one of the stories of the season last year, beating out Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso to win a starting spot for Barcelona, and a place on the plane for Spain’s World Cup squad.

Yet this season he has not had the most auspicious of starts to the season. Balde has just one assist so far, and has struggled to hit the heights of the last campaign in a new system with Joao Felix in front of him.

As per Sport, the Blaugrana are aware they will need to sell next summer come what may, in order to balance their accounts. Despite renewing his contract this summer until 2028 with a €1b release clause, the Catalan daily say that Barcelona are aware of specific Premier League clubs that are still interested in Balde, as commented to them by agent Jorge Mendes, and that he is a possible avenue of income ahead of next summer.

It would be rather short-sighted for Barcelona to consider letting go of Balde, who has the potential to spend the next decade on the left side at Camp Nou. Having released Jordi Alba, and with Alonso out of contract next summer, it would require finding two new options after any sale.

Nevertheless, despite their financial struggles, Barcelona are yet to make a major sale or one that robs them of a valuable part of their side. If Ansu Fati returns to form, the Blaugrana may consider his sale too, given Xavi Hernandez has clear doubts about him. It would only make sense if Barcelona internally do not believe Balde can return to his form of last season, and is not as talented as many believe.