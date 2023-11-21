Atletico Madrid change stance on Barcelona negotiations for Joao Felix next summer – report

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has stated openly that they want to keep Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix beyond next summer, when his current deal expires. The problem, at least until now, has been how to do so.

Previously it had been reported that Los Rojiblancos were desperate to secure a sale next summer, but would not lower their demands below €70m. However they are faced by the problem that Felix has tailed off after his excellent start, and has not scored since the 19th of September.

However Sport now say that Atletico are open to a loan deal. Los Colchoneros do not want to welcome back Felix into the dressing room, where his presence and any subsequent transfer saga is nothing but a distraction. They are willing to enter talks for Felix early in order to deal with the issue ahead of time.

While they would much rather a sale, currently the only avenue to get the €70m they desire looks to be Saudi Arabia, but the Portuguese has no intention of moving to the Middle East at this stage in his career. Barcelona, for their part, have not made any movements regarding Felix, and it looks as if they are willing to wait it out, play the long game, and secure the best conditions they can get.

Barcelona’s long game could work out for them, as it did last summer, and particularly if they are convinced that Felix only intends on playing for them next summer. Nevertheless, if, as they must hope, Felix improves his form again, then his value will increase, and potential competitors for Felix may emerge.