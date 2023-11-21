Aston Villa interested in signing Athletic Club star, could pave the way for secondary move in the future

Since Unai Emery took over as Aston Villa manager just over 12 months ago, he has overseen a remarkable rise up the Premier League table. The Villains sit on the edge of the Champions League places after 12 matchdays, and they are also progressing very well in the Europa Conference League.

Emery, who has previously managed Villarreal, Valencia and Sevilla among others, has often looked to the La Liga market to strengthen his squad. Alex Moreno joined from Real Betis last January, while other names have also been linked over the last two transfer windows.

As per Football Insider (via Estadio Deportivo), the latest La Liga star to be wanted by Aston Villa is Inaki Williams. The 29-year-old has been on very good form for Athletic Club this season, racking up five goals and three assists in 13 appearances.

However, ED note that Aston Villa will find it very difficult to take Williams away from the Basque club. He has no attainable release clause, and with his contract running until 2028, his asking price would be very high.

Interestingly, Villa have also been linked with Nico Williams, Inaki’s younger brother, over the last few months. ED note that the Premier League could look to unite the pair together in England, which could be an interesting thing to watch. For now, both will remain at Athletic Club.