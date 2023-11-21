All but four Euro 2024 sides are confirmed as Spain seal top seed spot for draw

Spain know all but four of their potential Euro 2024 opponents next summer in Germany, and more importantly from their perspective, have secured a top seed spot for the draw.

There has been very little positivity around La Roja in spite of that, as the nation reacts to Gavi’s gruesome injury which will prevent him from being a part of their Euros campaign. The draw will take place on the 2nd of December in Hamburg, with 21 of the 24 finalists. One final spot will be determined on Tuesday evening, with Wales needing to better Croatia’s result against Armenia when they take on Turkey to stand a chance of qualifying.

The final three spots will be allocated via play-offs in March, via semi-finals and a final between 12 teams. Crucially for Spain, their topping of their group ahead of Scotland by four points was enough to make them one of the top six seeds for the draw. They are joined by Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium and England.

Full list of qualified sides:

Germany

Spain

Scotland

England

France

Austria

Belgium

Turkey

Portugal

Hungary

Slovakia

Albania

Denmark

Swiss

Romania

Netherlands

Serbia

Slovenia

Italy

Czech Republic