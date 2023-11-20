Sevilla striker has two suitors for January move including Serie A option

Sevilla will no doubt be looking to make a few moves in the January transfer market, following a chaotic summer window. With Victor Orta still looking to trim the fat from a squad that is not entirely to his liking Rafa Mir could be on the move this winter.

Mir has been linked with an exit for some time, having lost the battle for the number nine spot with Youssef En-Nesyri. The 26-year-old arrived for €16m from Wolves two-and-a-half years ago, but has not managed to reach expectations. Neither Diego Alonso nor Jose Luis Mendilibar have trusted him much this season. Despite scoring twice in his 278 minutes, new signing Mariano Diaz has been used almost as much, despite missing the first month for Sevilla.

Close to joining Milan in the summer, TM say that Mir is a target for Bologna this winter, as they look to add to their frontline and make European push. He would competet with Joshua Zirkzee for the number nine spot. ED say that they will be one of two suitors after Mir in the winter, along with boyhood club Valencia, although they are also looking at Toni Martinez of Porto.

Mir recently revealed his frustration with his lack of minutes, and it is true that he has been a bit-part player for some time. Mir signed a six-year deal with Sevilla, and next summer he will be half way through that. It means that in addition to his salary, Sevilla will still have over €8m to ammortise from the deal, which could complicate matters. It may auger for a loan move this winter with an option to buy.