Real Madrid starlet rejects Nike and Adidas to sign first major sponsorship deal

Future Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe has followed in the footsteps of many greats of the game, and from sport in general, by signing a long-term sponsorship deal with New Balance.

The 17-year-old Palmeiras star, who made his Brazil debut last Thursday and is already a major star in his home country, is set for stardom, and will join Real Madrid next summer in a deal worth €40m plus €20m in variables.

Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Sketchers, Mizuno were amongst a stellar list of a dozen suitors that were beaten out by the US company to take over as Endrick’s sponsor from Nike in February. Diario AS decribe the deal as a ‘Michael Jordan-style’ deal, in which New Balance will seek to grow Endrick’s brand with not only major marketing campaigns, but also his own line of products, associating the two together. The agreement will endure until 2028.

The money will vary based on objectives and bonuses depending on Endrick’s progression, but Endrick represents the first major star for Barcelona or Real Madrid to be linked to New Balance.