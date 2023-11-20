Real Madrid star shuts down exit rumours – ‘I like Real Madrid, my thoughts are not anywhere else’

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has denied speculation that he is considering a return to former club Bayern Munich.

The Austrian defender moved to Bayern as a teenager, and spent 13 years in Germany, with one year on loan at Hoffenheim. In 2021, he left Bayern on a free to join Real Madrid after 431 matches for the Bavarian giants.

Alaba has struggled a little over the past 12 months with injuries and form, with some linking the 31-year-old to move back to Germany.

“I’m not thinking that far ahead. I feel very comfortable in Madrid.”

“I like Real Madrid and I have very clear goals. My thoughts are not anywhere else,” Fabrizio Romano quoted him as saying while he was on international duty.

⚪️ David Alaba on potential return to Bayern: “I'm not thinking that far ahead. I feel very comfortable in Madrid”. “I like Real Madrid and I have very clear goals. My thoughts are not anywhere else”. pic.twitter.com/wA1iyOYmZ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2023

Alaba still has another two-and-a-half years on his deal, at which point he will be 34 when his contract expires. It seems highly unlikely Bayern would pay over the odds to have Alaba back, and certainly while Carlo Ancelotti is in situ, Alaba is likely to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian has always used Alaba whenever fit, seeing him as an essential component of his defence.