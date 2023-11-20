First estimated recovery time for Gavi after Barcelona confirm cruciate ligament tear

Barcelona have confirmed that Gavi has a full tear of his anterior cruciate ligament and an associated meniscus injury, which he suffered on Spain duty on Sunday evening.

Gavi went off in the 27th minute clutching his knee, and it didn’t take long for news to filter out that it was a serious problem for Gavi. The initial diagnosis was an anterior cruciate ligament tear, but Gavi flew back to Barcelona in the early hours of Monday morning to undergo further tests.

The worst fears have been confirmed, and Gavi has also suffered meniscus damage, which will see him miss the rest of the season for Barcelona and the Euros with Spain, having cemented a starting spot with both in recent months. While these injuries depend on individuals and how they respond to treatment, Sport say Gavi is expected to miss around eight months, the best case scenario is that recovery could be around six months.

If that is the case, he would end up back in preseason next year for Barcelona, at some point between late July and September. Already Barcelona are looking at potential alternatives for the rest of the season, while Spain manager Luis de la Fuente must assess his options for the Euros too. A cruel injury, at just 19, Gavi was making his case to be considered amongst the best in the world.