Fabrizio Romano reveals key player in Endrick Felipe talks that took him to Real Madrid over Chelsea and PSG

One of the key questions facing Real Madrid ahead of next summer is what they will do to strengthen their frontline, despite the fact their current system is reaping rewards for Jude Bellingham. Speculation over Kylian Mbappe continues to linger on, but Los Blancos already have one prodigy sewn up.

Newly capped Brazilian international Endrick Felipe will arrive next July when he turns 18 in exchange for €40m plus €20m in variables, and there is plenty of excitement around him. There has been ever since he was 15, and for some time Europe’s largest sides battled it out for his signature.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Endrick went for Real Madrid over Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and according to the Italian’s column on the Daily Briefing, Los Blancos have one of their key scouts to thank for it – together with Endrick’s personal preference.

“It’s crucial, club preference always makes the difference. It was not about Chelsea, PSG or money… he wanted to go to Real Madrid and it was his only priority. Also, Juni Calafat’s work was crucial to make the deal happen in a key moment,” he noted to Caught Offside.

Calafat, formerly a scout, was elevated to the chief scout role in recent years, and now spearheads their recruitment operation. His input was crucial for the signings of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, and if Real Madrid have been able to dominate the market of top Brazilian prospects since Neymar Junior joined Barcelona, then Calafat is a major reason why they have been able to do so.