Barcelona furious with Spain for Gavi treatment ahead of horror injury

Tension is rising between Barcelona and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following what looks like a season-ending injury for the 19-year-old Gavi. While there is often a degree of nervousness from club sides over the physical care for their players, this injury has caused fury in Can Barca.

Gavi appears to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which is likely to keep him out for seven to nine months, ruling him out of the rest of the season for the Blaugrana, and the Euros for Spain. As per MD, there is an enormous frustration at Barcelona that de la Fuente felt the need to use Gavi from the start twice in a row against teams that were outmatched by Spain, with La Roja already qualified for the Euros.

🚨 From 28 days onwards, FIFA will have to pay a compensation to Barcelona for Gavi's injury. Barça will start receiving 20.5k every day he's out for from December 16th. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/Nx4lXH2Q3w — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 20, 2023

In spite of the fact that they may be given €4-5m in compensation from FIFA, this is little consolation for the Blaugrana, normally so desperate for any extra income, aware of the fact that the cost to their season and player are much higher. Gavi has played all of the games this season, starting 23 and coming off the bench in the remaining four, and missing two through suspension, but de la Fuente’s comments on Gavi prior to the match will only irritate Xavi Hernandez more.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and there is no way de la Fuente could have known that Gavi would break down either – he had just missed Barcelona’s match with Alaves prior to the international break. Spain were still playing for top spot in the group and for first seeding, but invariably international teams and clubs look out for themselves and not the players.