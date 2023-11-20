Barcelona considering bringing loan starlet back in January to compensate for Gavi injury

Barcelona are assessing their options after Gavi suffered what looks to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Spain duty. Generally they have had to trust youngsters when injuries have hit them in recent years, but one of the youngsters they could turn to is not amongst their ranks.

As per Sport, Barcelona are considering bringing creative midfielder Pablo Torre back from his loan deal at Girona. The 20-year-old has not had the game time that Barcelona expected when he moved north to Girona, and so far is yet to start. Playing 119 minutes in eight appearances, Torre also missed out entirely in their Copa del Rey tie against lower league San Roque Lepe.

The Blaugrana are able to sign in the January to replace Gavi as he is injured (long-term) without it being subject to the same salary limit rules as a regular signing. Torre is unlikely to be missed much by Michel Sanchez at Montilivi, but it will rob them of depth as they gear up for a big season.

On the one hand, Michel has had little opportunity to use Torre given their midfield of Yangel Herrera, Aleix Garcia and Ivan Martin has arguably been the best in La Liga so far. Equally, Torre was starved of opportunities under Xavi Hernandez last year too, and either he simply isn’t at the level required by La Liga yet, or the competition has been too stiff to allow him minutes. Xavi will either have had to change his tune on Torre, or have decided that there will be enough game time for him to return and not spend much of his time on the bench without Gavi. Otherwise, it would be a redundant move.