Barcelona are able to sign Gavi replacement in January under set conditions

Barcelona are trying to put the pieces of their plans for the season back together, as they plan for the rest of it without key midfielder Gavi. They could potentially sign a replacement for the 19–year-old in January though.

While there is no longer a rule that allows La Liga teams to sign a player outside of the transfer window, MD say that they can either unregister Gavi for the first-team which would free up his salary, or sign a replacement, provided they earn 80% of Gavi’s salary until the end of the season.

🚨 The options from La Masia that Xavi has to replace Gavi. @didacpeyret – Aleix Garrido

– Marc Bernal

– Pau Prim

– Unai Hernández

– Noah Darvich

– Marc Casadó. pic.twitter.com/j2Vym19u4M — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 20, 2023

Gavi is currently registered provisionally under a court order, and it is not yet clear whether this would affect the matter, but provided it is not an obstacle, Barcelona could have around €2.6m to dedicate to a January signing.

This is unlikely to give them much buying power in transfer market, but the Blaugrana could potentially find a loan deal for a player that is no longer wanted by their club, a la Joao Felix. As was the case with Felix, it should be noted that La Liga estimates a market value hit against the salary limit rather than a simple addition of their salary, if it is dramatically below the expected salary.

