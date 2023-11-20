Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to become part of NFL coverage in Spain

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is notorious for his interests outside of football, and his latest will see him turn pundit – for another sport.

Griezmann, 31, has previously incorporated gaming moves into his celebrations, and is a big fan of NBA and the NFL in US Sports. The French star will be lending his voice to the latter as a pundit for a new show, being released weekly on ‘Mundo NFL’, their Spanish-speaking channel.

He will appear on ‘Grizi’s Huddle’, analysing and previewing NFL action.

“I am a huge NFL fan, so being able to partner with this league on a new program for other Spanish-speaking football fans is a dream come true.”

“We’re going to put on a show that both new and existing fans will be proud of, so be sure to tune in on YouTube to get my take on all the action.”

His presence will no doubt give the NFL increased visibility in Spain.

”We are thrilled to partner with Antoine for the ‘NFL’s Grizi Huddle’ program. “Working with a star as renowned as Antoine, a true fan of our sport, helps us connect with our fans on a new level,” said Marissa Solis, Senior Vice-President of Branding and Consumer Marketing for the NFL, as per Diario AS.

This comes off the back of recent news that the NFL are considering hosting some of their international series in Spain. Madrid is reportedly being assessed as a potential host city for 2024, with the Santiago Bernabeu and the Civitas Metropolitano as potential venues. No doubt if they do host a game, Griezmann will be present, schedule-allowing.