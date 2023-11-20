Atletico Madrid given major injury boost as long-term absentee returns

Things are going smoothly at Atletico Madrid for the time being, and Diego Simeone’s life has just gotten easier, with Memphis Depay’s return around the corner.

Los Rojiblancos are in fine form, regularly scoring goals, six points off the top of La Liga with a game in hand. Meanwhile Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata have been in the form of their lives so far this season.

Nevertheless, Simeone has not been able to rotate his forwards as he might have liked, with Angel Correa his only natural alternative, and Memphis Depay injured for much of the season. The Dutchman has averaged a goal every 70 minutes, but in part because he has only made four appearances and accumulated 139 minutes.

🚨| Everything indicates that Memphis Depay will be available for Atlético’s match against Mallorca on Saturday. 🇳🇱 [@marca] pic.twitter.com/RfZj2aebpd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 20, 2023

There have been concerns about his fitness, and perhaps even the influence of Memphis’ personal trainer, but Marca say he is finally on the verge of return. Memphis is back training with the group, and looks as if he will be available for their next clash against Real Mallorca at the Metropolitano.

At the start of the season, it was presumed that Memphis and Griezmann would be the preferred front two at the start of the season, but with Memphis unavailable, Morata has taken his opportunity. It now looks difficult for him to win his spot back, but from Diego Simeone’s perspective, it is valuable depth to have a starting quality forward to come off the bench.