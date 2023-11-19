(WATCH) Robin Le Normand nets first Spain goal in Georgia Euro 2024 qualifier

Spain are on course to top Group A in Euro 2024 qualifying at home to Georgia in Valladolid.

La Roja take on Georgia in their final game of 2023, and a final qualification match for the tournament, with Luis de la Fuente’s side already assured of their spot in Germany next summer.

Victory over Georgia will seal top spot in the group and ensure Spain remain as top seeds in the group stage draw in December.

De la Fuente opted to make multiple starting changes following the 3-1 win away in Cyprus last week with Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand one of the few retained for both games.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a first choice pick at centre back in 2023, following his decision to declare for Spain, and he netted a first international goal in the opening minutes.

🚨GOAL | Spain 1-0 Georgia | Robin Le Normand Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/w5YFw8i4mp — VAR Tático (@vartatico) November 19, 2023

Ferran Torres’ whipped free kick was perfect for the La Real defender and he stooped to head home.

However, Spain’s strong start was swiftly cancelled out as Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia crashed home a fantastic equaliser for the visitors shortly after.