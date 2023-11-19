Veteran Real Betis duo expected to retire from football at the end of the season

Real Betis’ average squad age came down during the summer, largely thanks to the retirement of club legend Joaquin Sanchez, who hung up his boots at the age of 41 following a long and distinguished career.

However, they do still have multiple oldies on their squad, those being Claudio Bravo and Andres Guardado. Despite their ages, both are still significant squad players under head coach Manuel Pellegrini, with is a testament to their quality and longevity.

However, it does appear that this season could be the final one for both Bravo and Guardado, with Diario AS reporting that both players are expected to retire at the end of the season. This would force Betis into entering the market next summer to sort replacements.

The report also states that Real Betis want to keep both men at the club in non-playing roles. Guardado would help grow relations in his homeland of Mexico, where Bravo is being lined up for a position on Pellegrini’s coaching staff.