Tearful Gavi forced off injured in Spain vs Georgia

Spain remain on track to finish top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group at home to Georgia.

La Roja head in at half time tied at 1-1 against Georgia in Valladolid but they have a key advantage over second place Scotland.

Luis de la Fuente’s side should have enough to ensure they edge out Steve Clarke’s team and secure a top seeding place for the December’s group stage draw.

Robin Le Normand’s first international goal for Spain was quickly cancelled out by Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the major concern for de la Fuente is a serious injury to Barcelona schemer Gavi.

Gavi immediately signalled to the Spain bench to show he was in pain and the 19-year-old was in tears as he was eventually forced off after just 26 minutes.

With Spain not in action again until March, the situation is not an immediate concern for the national team, but Barcelona fans face an anxious wait.

Gavi has missed just one club game through injury since the start of 2022 but the initial signs do not look positive.

